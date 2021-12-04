Moscow [Russia], December 4 (ANI): Russia and India will hold a meeting of the inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation on December 6, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"The inter-governmental commission on military-technical cooperation will convene for its session on December 6. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu is the commission's co-chairman on Russia's behalf. Military-technical cooperation is still a major issue in the context of bilateral relations," TASS quoted Ushakov as saying.

Ushakov further stated that "a very substantive contact between the foreign and defense ministers of both the countries will take place in the 2+2 format in the first half of the day on December 6," the Russian News Agency reported.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the agenda for the "two plus two" format dialogue between India and the Russian Federation, which is scheduled for December 6, will cover "political and defence issues of mutual interest".

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent the Indian side of the dialogue, whereas the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will be visiting New Delhi on December 5-6 to represent their nation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also arrive in New Delhi on December 6 for the annual India-Russia summit.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the meeting on the sidelines of the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019. (ANI)

