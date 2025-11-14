Moscow [Russia], November 14 (ANI): Russia and Kazakhstan have formally elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, with President Vladimir Putin and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signing a landmark Declaration in Moscow.

The agreement came during Tokayev's two-day state visit, which also saw the signing of more than ten intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents covering politics, security, trade, investment, and cultural cooperation.

The new Declaration outlines a deeper framework for collaboration across major sectors. Both countries will continue to develop common markets within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and synchronise efforts at multilateral platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the United Nations, as reported by TV BRICS.

Energy cooperation remains central to the partnership. Russia reaffirmed its commitment to constructing Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant. The two sides will also work to ensure unhindered transportation of energy resources, enhance collaboration at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, safeguard the Caspian Sea's water reserves, and continue promoting the Russian language as a regional means of interstate communication.

As cited by TV BRICS, President Putin underlined the strength of the economic relationship, noting the steady rise in bilateral trade. "Naturally, priority attention during the talks was devoted to issues of economic cooperation. Last year, trade turnover reached USD 28.7 billion, accounting for one-fifth of Kazakhstan's total foreign trade. The share of national currencies in mutual settlements already exceeds 96 per cent," he said.

President Tokayev echoed the sentiment, calling his Moscow visit "the main event of the current year" and praising the breadth of cooperation. "Special attention was paid to the development of industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, high technology, digitalisation, and humanitarian cooperation... Russia is Kazakhstan's most important trade, economic and investment partner... At present, there are virtually no areas in which our countries do not successfully cooperate," he noted.

Both leaders expressed confidence that the implementation of the Declaration's goals will solidify the long-term friendship and allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan. (ANI)

