Moscow [Russia], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will be testing the newest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) throughout the entire 2022, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday.

"The tests will go on throughout this year, however, we are already planning to put the first produced missiles on full combat alert in late fall of this year," Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Rogozin said earlier that the Russian military will begin receiving Sarmat missiles after the successful completion of tests in fall 2022. He also mentioned that Roscosmos will construct a total of 46 Sarmat missiles for the needs of the Russian army.

The Russian military conducted the first test launch of a Sarmat missile on April 20. The system is intended to exchange the RS-20 Voevoda missile systems. The ministry noted that Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective anti-missile systems. (ANI/Sputnik)

