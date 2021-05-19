Moscow [US], May 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 7,920 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,965,676, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 390 to 116,965 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,561 to 4,581,787.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit area, has registered 2,096 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,145,196.

According to official data, as of Monday, 24,087,535 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia that has a population of more than 146 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

