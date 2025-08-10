Kursk [Russia], August 10 (ANI/Izvestia): In the Kursk region, a teenager driving a pit bike was killed in a collision with a car. The passenger of the pit bike, his age, was injured. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

"As a result of a traffic accident, a minor pit bike driver died on the spot from his injuries, and his passenger (a girl born in 2011) was injured," the department's Telegram channel says.

The incident occurred near the village of Klyukva, Kursk region. According to preliminary data, the collision occurred between a KIA car driven by a driver born in 1987 and a pit bike driven by a teenager born in 2011.

The police establish the causes and circumstances of the incident, after which the actions of the participants in the accident will be given a legal assessment.

On the same day, six people were injured in a collision between a LiAZ bus and a Louis van in the Kirov region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the region clarified that the driver and five passengers were injured in an accident in a GAZ minibus, two were hospitalized. The causes of the accident are being determined. (ANI/Izvestia)

