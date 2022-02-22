Moscow, Feb 22 (AP) The Russian Foreign Ministry said it has decided to evacuate Russian diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, pointing at threats it has received.

The ministry said Tuesday Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received multiple threats, adding that they will be evacuated “in the nearest time.”

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: President Vladimir Putin Gets OK to Use Military Force Outside Russia.

The move follows Russia's recognition of Ukraine's rebel regions and the Russian parliament's vote to grant President Vladimir Putin a permission to use military force in Ukraine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)