Moscow, Jan 26 (AP) The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia and the United States exchanged documents to extend the New START nuclear treaty.

Both sides will now complete the necessary formalities in the coming days, the Kremlin said.

Lawmakers in the Kremlin-controlled parliament said it would complete the necessary moves to extend the pact this week. (AP)

