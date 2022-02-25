Kyiv, Feb 25 (AP) The Kremlin says Russia is ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is willing to discuss a non-aligned status for Ukraine. Moscow has demanded Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO, and adopt a neutral status.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send the delegation in response to that offer. (AP)

