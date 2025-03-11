Moscow, Mar 11 (AP) The Russian Defence Ministry said Tuesday air defences overnight shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions in what appears to be the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia in three years.

The attack came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America's top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year war with Russia.

The most drones — 126 — were shot down over the Kursk region across the border from Ukraine, parts of which Kyiv's forces control, and 91 were shot down over the Moscow region.

Other regions listed included Belgorod, Bryansk and Voronezh on the border with Ukraine and those deeper inside Russia, such as Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol and Ryazan. (AP)

