Moscow, Apr 17 (PTI) Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the over two decades old ban on Afghanistan's ruling Taliban, paving the way for the establishment of full-fledged relations between Moscow and Kabul.

Russia had proscribed the Taliban movement as a terrorist outfit in 2003. However, since the hasty withdrawal of the US troops in August 2021, the Taliban has gained control over Afghanistan.

"By decision of the Russian Supreme Court, the previously established ban on the activities of the Taliban movement, included in the unified federal list of organizations recognized as terrorist, is suspended," the judge was quoted as saying according to state-run TASS news agency,

The apex court's decision comes into force immediately.

The advocate and representatives of the Taliban were present for the in-camera hearing.

In December 2024, the Russian Duma amended the law which allowed the temporary lifting of the ban on the Taliban to facilitate interaction with the group.

"We are grateful for the decision, it will help strengthen cooperation," the Afghan embassy in Moscow was quoted as saying by the Russian news agency.

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov had filed a petition in the Supreme Court with a request to lift the ban on the Taliban.

The apex court's ruling removes legal obstacles to full-fledged political and economic relations between the two countries, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and top diplomat's advisor Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"We will have to work with the Afghans in the interests of full normalization of bilateral relations," he added.

Earlier, in a media interview, Kabulov had ruled out full diplomatic recognition of the Taliban until a number of international requirements were met.

The formation of an inclusive government that would include representatives of various ethno-political groups, as well as the observance of basic human rights, especially in relation to women, were named among the key conditions for it.

