Vienna [Austria], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The meeting of the Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iran nuclear program (JCPOA) has ended, the seventh round of negotiations on the renewal of the nuclear deal has begun successfully, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal with Iran and return the US to it resumed in the Austrian capital on Monday.

"The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants agreed on further immediate steps during the seventh round of negotiations which started quite successfully," Ulyanov said on Twitter. (ANI/Sputnik)

