New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday and noted the growing relationship between India and Russia.

In a statement, the Russian envoy said that PM Modi is an example of a true friend of Moscow.

"Kindly accept my warmest congratulations and best wishes on your 72nd birthday!You are an example of a true friend of Russia and an unshakable custodian of the strategic partnership between the two countries," he said in a note in Hindi.

"I am sure that under your visionary leadership, the bilateral relations between Russia and India will continue to strengthen in the interest of our two countries and for the global good," the note further said.

"I wish you a healthy and long life on this auspicious occasion and I wish you inexhaustible energy in your tireless work for the development of the people of India!" it added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a two-week long programme to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday. The party will embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Cheetahs brought from Namibia are being introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. Out of the eight cheetahs, five are female and three are male.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of north Gujarat. (ANI)

