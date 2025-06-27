Moscow [Russia], June 27 (ANI): NATO's recent decision to ramp up military spending will not significantly impact Russia's security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, according to a report by Russia Today.

Speaking at a press conference, Lavrov dismissed the West's claim of a Russian threat as unfounded and reiterated Moscow's openness to peace talks if the core issues behind the Ukraine conflict are addressed. His remarks came after the NATO summit in The Hague, where member states pledged to increase defense expenditure to 5% of GDP by 2035, citing the "long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security."

Also Read | US Embassy in India Warns Visa Applicants: Omitting Facebook, Instagram and Other Social Media Details on DS-160 Form May Lead to Rejection; F, M and J Visa Applicants Asked to Make Accounts Public.

US President Donald Trump described the agreement as a "monumental win," having long urged European allies to contribute more to their defense.

Responding to a question on whether Russia views the NATO buildup as a threat, Lavrov stated, "I don't think it will have any significant effect." He added, "We know what goals we are pursuing; we don't hide them, we state them openly, and they are absolutely legitimate in terms of any interpretation of the UN Charter and international law. We know by what means we will always ensure these goals."

Also Read | Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding: Amazon Founder All Set to Marry Former Journalist in Lavish Venice Ceremony Today.

RT reported that Moscow has consistently denied any plans to attack NATO countries, calling such accusations "nonsense" used by Western officials to justify increased military budgets.

Lavrov also said Russia remains willing to engage in dialogue if NATO addresses root concerns, including its expansion toward Russia's borders and continued military support for Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

According to RT, the European Commission earlier this month approved the allocation of approximately Euro 335 billion in pandemic recovery funds for military purposes. In May, it introduced a Euro 150 billion debt facility to support defense initiatives. Ukraine is also allowed access to these resources alongside EU member states.

Moscow has condemned these developments as evidence of NATO's sustained hostility. RT noted that President Vladimir Putin has accused the alliance of fabricating threats to manipulate public sentiment and escalate an arms race.

At the summit, when asked what NATO's warnings of a Russian threat were based on, Secretary General Mark Rutte reportedly failed to cite any specific intelligence assessments, instead pointing to broad concerns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)