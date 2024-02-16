Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is said to have died. As per the news agency The Spectator Index, Alexei Navalny died in prison at the age of 47. The Russian opposition leader who organised anti-government demonstrations and was a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin is said to have died in prison. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that it has no information on what caused the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison. Cancer Vaccines: Vladimir Putin Says Russia Is Close to Creating Vaccine for Cancer.

Russian Opposition Leader Dies

BREAKING: Kremlin says it has no information on what caused the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 16, 2024

