Seoul [South Korea], November 9 (ANI/Global Economic): Prestige Biopharma announced that it has signed a technology transfer contract with HV (Human Vaccine), a subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and ENSO (ENSO Healthcare DMCC), a Sputnik vaccine production partner, to produce Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine on the 5th.

The Sputnik Light is a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia.

Russia HV is a subsidiary of RDIF and has a license to produce and sell Sputnik vaccines. ENSO is an official partner in charge of procuring and distributing RDIF's Sputnik vaccine.

Prestige Biopharma explained, "This contract is a first stage of CMO production contract, and includes DS (Drug Substance) and DP (Drug Product) production technology transfer from Russia and validation."

Last month, Prestige Biopharma completed the construction of Campus 1 annex, which has commercial vaccine production facilities, in Osong, Chungcheongbuk-do.

It is also planning to complete a main vaccine center of Campus 2, which is currently under interior construction, within this year. Some of the 104,000 liters secured through these facilities will be allocated to the CMO production for HV and ENSO. The company said that the remaining production capacity is currently assigned to Sputnik V of Huons Global's Consortium.

This company is participating in the Huons Global Consortium as a supplier of Sputnik V vaccine DS. (ANI/Global Economic)

