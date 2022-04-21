Seoul [South Korea], April 21 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 90,867 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 16,674,045, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 111,319 the previous day and far lower than 148,425 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the resurgence, driven by the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, which peaked in mid-March.Among the new cases, 31 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,666.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 846, up 38 from the previous day.

A total of 147 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 21,667. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,530,425, or 86.8 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,033,722 people, or 64.4 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

