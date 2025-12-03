Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 3 (ANI): With Operation Sagar Bandhu in full swing, India has been assisting Sri Lanka with humanitarian aid and assistance as the country reels under the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah. The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka mentioned how a field hospital will be deployed and also shared how NDRF teams continue rescue efforts under despite severe accessibility challenges.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Wednesday shared that India is urgently deploying a field hospital with 70 personnel to support the disaster-affected areas.

It wrote on X, "India is bringing a rapidly deployable Field Hospital urgently required in along with 70 personnel, providing healthcare support to disaster-affected areas. Watch stock images of how these hospitals will look when deployed. These field hospitals will reach Sri Lanka today(02) evening."

In another post on X, the High Commission shared how NDRF teams helped a visually challenged senior citizen and an injured woman in Sri Lanka and safely evacuated them to on-site medical care.

The NDRF team also recovered a deceased person in an exceptionally difficult operation, where the remains were found beneath layers of deep, compacted debris.

"Despite the severe challenges, search efforts at the site continue with the same determination and compassion", the High Commission said.

The Spokesperson of the Indian Navy highlighted that in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri at Colombo delivered immediate assistance by providing relief provisions at short notice.

Ship-borne helicopters were deployed for aerial recce of the affected areas and augmented ongoing search and rescue efforts, leading to successful rescue of Sri Lankan citizens.

It further noted that reinforcing these efforts, INS Sukanya arrived at Trincomalee on December 1, with critical relief material for handing over to Sri Lankan authorities.

"These actions reaffirm the Indian Navy's role as the first responder in Indian Ocean Region in line with India's MAHASAGAR vision and Neighbourhood first policy and reaffirm India's enduring resolve to support neighbouring nations in times of crisis", the Navy spokesperson said in a post on X.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to aid Sri Lanka following the devastation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. Swinging into swift action, India has helped its neighbour with HADR operations, rescue, and relief efforts to provide aid and assistance to the country.

Earlier, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne greatly appreciated India's role as the first responder- cutting across the various challenges which Sri Lanka faced from the tsunami, economic crisis to the devastation caused by the cyclone.

High Commissioner Colonne said, "The extent of damage in Sri Lanka, as a result of the cyclone is extensive. Over 400 people have lost their lives. We are still in the relief and rescue phase. It will take some time to do a comprehensive assessment of the extent of damage. We are grateful to India, for being the first responder as India has always been. India came to our assistance during Tsunami, during the economic crisis and now during the cyclone India was the first country to come to our assistance. They have been carrying out relief and rescue operations. There are medical teams on the ground, mobile hospitals on the ground and even as we speak, they are helping us and working with Sri Lankan officials to help Sri Lanka go through this difficult phase and we are hopeful and confident that Sri Lanka and India will continue to work together closely and that this disaster will help our two countries bond and become even closer."

The scale and speed of these missions underscore India's steadfast commitment to assisting Sri Lanka in its hour of need.

Based on India's Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR outlook, the country continues to act as a first responder in crises and a net security provider in the region. (ANI)

