Seoul [South Korea], October 26 (ANI): De-facto Chairman of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday was convicted and fined USD 60,055 for illegally using anesthetic medication propofol numerous times for years, reported Yonhap News Agency.

According to the news agency, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee of violating Narcotics Control Act and ordered to seize an additional USD 14,587.27.

Also Read | ‘Sinicization’ Movement In China: Chinese Authorities Remove Domes, Islamic Symbols From Mosques Across Country.

As per Yonhap, the fine charged and seizure ordered are the same as what was demanded for Lee by the prosecutors.

Yonhap reported that Lee was indicted on charges of consumption of propofol for non-medical treatments in Southern Seoul during January 2015 and May 2020 for as many as 41 occasions. (ANI)

Also Read | Facebook Profits Rise Amid Revelations From Leaked Documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)