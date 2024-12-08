Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday met business leaders, senior officials and UAE citizens at the Sayat Honeybee Reserve in Wadi Bih, in the emirate.

The meeting occasioned warm discussions about the nation's remarkable progress with Sheikh Saud stating that the UAE citizens are at the heart of every plan for further growth.

Sheikh Saud valued the contributions of the Emirati people and their active participation in the drive of development and progress, as well as the significant achievements and successes the UAE has accomplished in various fields. (ANI/WAM)

