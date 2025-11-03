Saudi Arabia launches 2nd edition of 'Global Harmony' initiative, kicks off with 'India Week' at Riyadh season (Photo/Saudi Ministry of Media)

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Media of Saudi Arabia launched the second edition of the 'Global Harmony' initiative with 'India Week' as its inaugural celebration under the Riyadh Season.

Part of the Quality-of-Life Program supporting Saudi Vision 2030, the initiative launched on Sunday aims to celebrate the diversity of residents living in the country, spotlighting their contributions, cultural heritage, and successful integration into Saudi society.

The Global Harmony initiative underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to promoting inclusivity, coexistence, and cross-cultural understanding.

It highlights the lives of residents in Saudi Arabia across professional, social, and recreational spheres, celebrating their role in enriching the nation's cultural and economic landscape.

As part of this year's edition, the Saudi Ministry of Media, in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), will host a series of cultural and entertainment events within the Riyadh Season.

The festivities begin with 'India Week', honouring the Indian community's longstanding contribution to the country and showcasing India's vibrant cultural identity through music, dance, cuisine, art, and traditional crafts.

Prominent Indian media representatives, artists, and cultural personalities will participate, highlighting the shared cultural bridge between the two nations, as stated in an official release.

Appreciating the efforts by the Saudi Ministry of Media and the GEA for organising the Indian cultural festival at Suwaidi Park in Riyadh under the initiative, Suhel Ajaz Khan, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said, "Building on the success of the last edition in 2024, this year's preparations promise to be an even bigger celebration of Indian music, dance, cuisines and handicrafts, with the participation of well-known Indian artists and performers. I once again compliment the Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority for their significant contribution in promoting cross-cultural understanding under the Global Harmony Initiative. It's an excellent effort to build cultural bridges, promote stronger people-to-people ties and reaffirm the close historical bonds between India and Saudi Arabia."

The wider Global Harmony Initiative will celebrate 14 diverse cultures represented by residents in Saudi Arabia, including those from India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Uganda, Ethiopia, and other countries.

The events will feature concerts, travelling performances, family-friendly cultural activities, traditional foods, and handicraft showcases, welcoming citizens and residents of all nationalities. (ANI)

