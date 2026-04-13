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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 13 (ANI): Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan summoned the Ambassador of Iraq to Saudi Arabia, Safia AlSouhail on Sunday (local time).

AlSouhail and Farhan talked about continued attacks and blatant threats against the nation.

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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ms. Safia AlSouhail, in response to the continued attacks and blatant threats against the Kingdom and brotherly Gulf states through drones launched from Iraqi territory.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, delivered a formal note of protest to the Iraqi Ambassador, stressing the Kingdom's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks originating from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries," the statement said.

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https://x.com/KSAmofaEN/status/2043440019587641580?s=20

"The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of Iraq addressing these threats and attacks with full responsibility, and reaffirmed the Kingdom's firm rejection of any violation of states' sovereignty and any attempts to undermine the region's security and stability. Ambassador Al-Saudi further stressed that the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and protect its territory," the ministry added.

The statement comes as the war has sent ripples across the region. As per Al Jazeera, Iran has lost part of its regional leverage, for example, when it comes to Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. So now there is this new vantage point, a new idea about using this strait as a sort of leverage when it comes to the regional security context.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia released a statement on Sunday, saying it has restored the East-West pipeline to full capacity - around 7 million barrels of oil a day. It has also restored the Manifa oil facility on the east coast of the country, which pumps around 300,000 barrels a day, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)