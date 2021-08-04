Islamabad [Pakistan] August 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday slammed the government for not constructing the schools damaged in the 2005 earthquake despite receiving a huge sum from international donors after the calamity.

The court said that 16 years have passed since the devastating earthquake but the schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could not be reconstructed. The bench, therefore, issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Education Secretary KP and Director District Education Mansehra, The Nation reported.

The Pakistani Chief Justice said how the teachers could teach in the schools, which do not have a basic structure while noticing that the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is badly treating the teachers.

Islamabad had received a huge amount of donations from international bodies after a devastating earthquake shook Pakistan back in 2005. "Where the billions of rupees funds received from international donors," the CJ questioned the KP government.

Last month, the Supreme Court also expressed its annoyance over the KP police and declared the provincial police as corrupt and incompetent while hearing the bail case of an accused in the murder case.

During a course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the prosecution team and police for not completing the trial in the murder case.

The bench observed that the prosecution violated the decision of the high court as the challan was filed on February 18 but the investigation had not been completed yet. The court directed the trial court to soon decide the case and disposed of the petition. (ANI)

