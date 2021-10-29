Onagawa [Japan], October 29 (ANI): Onagawa is a small town located in Miyagi prefecture of Northeastern Japan. During the 2011 Tsunami, the town lost 800 people along with most of the coastal area being distorted.

But now, Onagawa has evolved as the symbol of recovery. It is rebuilt with many beautiful buildings like the main station, which is located at the center of the town.

Local residents also have new houses, and on the seaside visitors could be seen enjoying taking a walk and watching sunsets.

This new school is the main symbol of reconstruction in town. It was built with assistance from the Japanese government and the Qatari government.

Before the 2011 Tsunami, elementary school and junior high school buildings were located in different places but due to a decrease in the number of students after the earthquake, both the schools were integrated into a new building, thus providing relief to residents.

The school building has four floors that could accommodate approximately 300 elementary and junior high school students.

It is also equipped with other facilities. In addition, it also has solar panels that can provide the residents with shelter and electricity at the time of disasters.

"On the top of the mountain, we built our school, it is about 30 meters high, so it is even higher than the tsunami which hit the area before, and the first floor can be used as shelter. Local residents can use it during a disaster. It is an important step to face disaster," said the School Principal.

"One of the buildings which were destroyed during the Tsunami is preserved to remind people of the intensity of the disaster and to show how much progress has been made ever since," added the Principal.

"To build a new town together we need power and that power is our children. So this new school to help make the future for our children is a treasure for us, and building this important treasure for us makes us really grateful," said a local resident.

"The school has become not only an important part of the town but has also emerged as an icon of successful reconstruction and recovery in north-eastern Japan," added the resident. (ANI)

