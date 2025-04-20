Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the remarkable achievements of students from the STEM Club - a key part of the School of Life project under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy - at the 44th Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC).

The participants won three silver medals and placed second globally at Asia's leading youth innovation event.

The results reflect Dubai Culture's commitment to empowering future generations and nurturing their capabilities, while reinforcing the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

This success followed an intensive eight-week training programme at Al Twar Public Library, delivered under the Impact Track, one of the core educational pathways within the STEM Club. Guided by expert mentors from Baseet, students developed revolutionary, research-driven technology projects that qualified for international competition.

The winning entries featured three innovative solutions that use artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle urgent environmental and societal challenges.

Under the mentorship of Eng Mohamed Amarneh, students Adam Serhan, Sultan Ahmed Almarzooqi, Mohammed Ahmed Al Mansoori, and Zynah Mansoor submitted the 'AI-Powered UAV System for Rapid Victim Detection in Natural Disasters,' which uses advanced AI to locate victims quickly and accurately during emergencies, thereby accelerating response efforts.

Meanwhile, supervised by Eng Anas Habboub, participants Saif Omar, Sarah Ali Majdalawi, Mohamed Hisham, Mohamed Salah, and Mohamed Yousef created the 'Intelligent Irrigation and Filtration System for Enhanced Sustainability in Precision Agriculture,' designed to optimise water usage by monitoring soil moisture and purifying water through integrated technologies.

The third project, the 'AI-powered Smart Waste Sorting Bin for Sustainable Waste Management,' was made by Matteo Angelo Coo Tolentino, Aarav Agarwal, Amin Wahby, Joumanah Al Aidarous, Hayam Khalfan, and Alya Saif Ahmed Saeed under Eng Reem Siripl and Eng Nael Elashi. It automatically sorts waste to support efficient recycling and foster sustainable community practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Eiman Al Hammadi, Manager of the Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, said, "This accomplishment embodies our ongoing investment in young talent and reinforces the vision of the School of Life as a dynamic model that transforms public libraries into vibrant community spaces. By merging knowledge with technology, these initiatives help develop cultural, creative, and life skills across generations. The Impact Track, which combines theoretical learning with hands-on experience, equips young innovators to represent the UAE on international platforms."

The UAE delegation to BYSCC 2025 included students from the American School of Creative Science, the International School of Choueifat, and Hemaya Schools. Their achievements are the product of collaborative efforts and dedicated mentorship, and they reflect the immense potential of the nation's youth. (ANI/WAM)

