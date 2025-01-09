Dallas (US), Jan 9 (AP) Another blast of winter storms in the US on Thursday closed schools, snarled flights and put millions of residents across the South under warnings of snow and freezing rain that could cause dangerous travel conditions.

Texas schools cancelled classes for more than 1 million students before the arrival of frigid and icy weather that could last into Friday. Closures also kept students home in Kansas City and Arkansas, while in Virginia, frustrations mounted in the state capital over a water-boil advisory caused by an earlier round of winter storms.

Also Read | UK Bestiality Horror: Man Breaks Into Farm in Wiltshire, Has Sex With Shetland Pony; Investigation Underway.

Hundreds of flights had already been cancelled Thursday morning in Dallas, according to tracking platform FlightAware.

The cold snap coincided with rare January wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area, forcing residents to flee from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

Also Read | Layoffs Begin at Partner Organisations As Meta Ends Fact-Checking Program for Facebook and Instagram: Report.

Texas braces for snow

In the Dallas area, crews treated roads ahead of the expected arrival of 2 to 4 inches (about 5 to 10 centimetres) of snow Thursday. Up to 5 inches (12.7 centimetres) was expected farther north near Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov Greg Abbott said the state deployed emergency crews in advance and urged residents to avoid driving in bad weather if possible.

Boston native Gina Eaton, who stocked up on groceries in Dallas ahead of the storm, said she has some trepidation sharing roads with drivers unaccustomed to ice and snow.

“Even if there is ice, I'm very comfortable driving in it,” Eaton said. “It's just other people that scare me.”

Roads could be slick Friday as 75,000 fans were expected head to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the college football championship semifinal between Texas and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Arlington spokesperson Susan Shrock said crews will be ready to address any hazardous road conditions.

Southern discomfort

A mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain was expected along a stretch from New Mexico to Alabama. Forecasters said the heaviest amounts were likely in parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

The system was expected to push northeastward by Friday with heavy snow and freezing rain all the way to the Virginia and North Carolina coasts. As much as 8 inches (about 20 centimetres) of snow could fall in parts of Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia through Saturday, the weather service said.

Georgia Gov Brian Kemp announced the closure of some state offices on Friday. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said city offices would be closed, with employees working remotely.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said he expected schools across the state to close Friday, although decisions will be made at the local level.

The polar vortex of ultra-cold air usually spins around the North Pole, but it sometimes ventures south into the US, Europe and Asia. Some experts say such events are happening more frequently, paradoxically, because of a warming world.

The agricultural impact

Some parts of Kansas have received nearly an entire year's average of snow over the past few days, hitting farmers and ranchers “in ways that we haven't seen in this area for a very, very long time, potentially a lifetime,” said Chip Redmond, a meteorologist at Kansas State University.

Calves are especially at risk and can die when temperatures slip below zero. And so much snow in rural areas can keep farmers from reaching herds with food and water

In northern Florida, growers were most concerned about ferns that are cultivated for floral arrangements, with Valentine's Day only a month away.

A boil-water order for Virginia's capital

Richmond will remain under the boil-water advisory until at least Friday as officials work to restore the water reservoir system, which malfunctioned after a storm caused a power outage, Mayor Danny Avula said.

The city of more than 2,00,000 was distributing bottled water at 11 sites and delivering it to older residents and others who are unable to get to those locations, officials said.

“We've got families in the city, they don't have any water,” Gov Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday. “We've got young children where mothers are asking, What do I do about baby formula?'”

Travel dangers and delays

Thousands of flights across the US have been delayed or cancelled this week amid the winter storms. Hundreds of car accidents have also been reported this week in Virginia, where three people were killed, Indiana, Kansas and Kentucky.

Other weather-related fatal accidents have occurred since last weekend in West Virginia, North Carolina and Kansas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)