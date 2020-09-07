Phnom Penh [Cambodia], September 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Schools in Cambodia reopened on Monday after a six-month closure due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron said in an earlier statement that schools must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to curb the virus spread.

Also Read | New Zealand Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 118.

He said teachers and students must wear face masks, have their body temperature checked, regularly wash hands with soap or alcohol and gel-based sanitisers and keep social distancing of 1.5 metres in classrooms.

The Minister said that anyone whose body temperature is higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius will not be allowed to enter the school.

Also Read | Earthquake in Japan: 5.2-Magnitude Quake Jolts Ibaraki.

"The number of students in a classroom must not be more than 20 to 25," Chuon Naron said, adding that the schools can arrange students to attend school two or three days a week and to do the rest of their learning at home.

Cambodia has seen success in controlling the spread of COVID-19. The Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 274 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, said a Ministry of Health's statement on Monday, adding that none have died and 272 have recovered. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)