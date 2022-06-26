Kathmandu, Jun 26 (PTI) Development of science and technology will be instrumental in fighting climate change and environmental pollution in Nepal, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said as he inaugurated a conference here on Sunday.

The Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) is organising the 9th national science and technology conference in Lalitpur city. The theme of the three-day event is ‘Science for Society and Innovation for Prosperity'.

More than 400 scientists, researchers, professors, government officials, students and representatives of various institutions from Nepal, India, the UK, Pakistan, China, Germany, the USA and Australia are taking part in the conference.

Deuba said the promotion of science and technology in Nepal will provide great support for attaining rapid development and economic prosperity in the country.

Acknowledging the role of science and technology in bringing positive changes in society, the prime minister, who is also the NAST Chancellor, said it will be instrumental in fighting climate change and environmental pollution in the country.

NAST vice-chancellor Dr Sunil Babu Shrestha said the event, organised after every four years, would contribute to formulating science and technology-relevant policies in the country.

Shrestha said the nation cannot take a stride towards development in absence of proper development of science and technology.

The vice-chancellor said NAST has established a network of Nepalese working abroad in the field of science and technology and a forum for bringing together young and female scientists from across the country.

NAST promotion and dissemination division chief Luna Bajra said the academy was working towards the “establishment of a science city” in Kathmandu valley that would be instrumental in bringing the fruits of science and technology directly to society.

Delivering his keynote speech noted eye surgeon Dr Sandip Ruit said Nepal has manufactured high-quality eye lenses at the cheapest rate and distributed them to six million people in 80 countries across the globe.

The cost of the lens has gone down from USD 200 to just USD 4, which is affordable for poor people, he pointed out.

