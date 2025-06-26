Hoyo de Manzanares (Spain), Jun 26 (The Conversation) Screens dominate much of the modern world, and there are ongoing debates, among experts and parents alike, about whether young children should be exposed to them.

So what exactly is the real impact of screen time on a child's neuropsychological development?

Also Read | Gwada Negative: New Blood Group Discovered by Scientists in French Woman From Guadeloupe, Know All About the World's 48th Blood Group System.

Many pediatric associations recommend limiting exposure during childhood, especially for children under five years of age, but research suggests that the picture is far from black and white – both the context and content of a child's screen time are key to its impact.

Physical effects

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan at SCO China Meeting, Says 'Those Who Sponsor Terror Must Bear Consequences, No Place for Double Standards'.

Several studies have highlighted that prolonged use of screens can cause eye fatigue, dry eyes and short-sightedness in children.

In addition, technology cannot, and should not, replace the natural stimulation that children need. Free play, physical exercise, face-to-face interaction and contact with nature are all essential to a child's development, but replacing these experiences with excessive and passive screen time can increase the risk of obesity, visual impairment and learning difficulties.

Neuropsychological effects

Beyond the physical, there is concern about the effects of screen time on functions like attention, language learning and emotional regulation. A review of 102 studies conducted in children under 3 years of age highlights that the amount of screen time is not the only factor – conditions and context are also vitally important.

For instance, if an adult is present, commenting on or interacting with the content alongside the child, it enhances learning and attention. In contrast, passive or unsupervised exposure poses a risk to cognitive development.

The use of screens in the background, such as leaving the television on while a child is playing, also interferes with play, attention, and interaction, even if the child is not looking directly at it.

If used for educational purposes and under supervision, tablets, cell phones and television can be valuable learning tools, but if used carelessly they can limit the social interactions that the developing brain so desperately needs.

The real problem: inappropriate content

The main risk is not necessarily the screen itself, but what is on it. Early exposure to non-child-friendly content is associated with difficulties in attention and executive functions, especially inhibitory control (an essential part of regulating behaviour and cognition), and delays in language learning.

While studies do not attribute causation, we can say that these issues are not entirely due to screen time alone.

Higher levels of indiscriminate use of televisions, computers, phones or tablets in young children (around 3 years of age) is associated with worse levels of inhibitory control, as well as a lower level of brain activation in the related brain areas (the prefrontal cortex).

Additionally, watching television at age two has a negative effect on executive functions one year later – a 2010 study indicated that children who watched TV the most were also the worst in this regard by the age of four.

Passively viewing platforms such as YouTube can also have negative effects on the youngest children: children aged two to three years who are more exposed to this platform tend to have lower levels of linguistic development. Researchers attribute this effect to the aforementioned reduction in social interaction.

Other studies have linked excessive television viewing to hyperactivity at age seven, as well as poorer performance in maths and vocabulary. It has also been found that watching too much television between 15 and 48 months triples the likelihood of delayed language development. These findings are all consistent with the results of other research focused on YouTube.

What about child-friendly content?

This is where the story changes. Children's and educational content can have positive effects, especially if accompanied by interaction.

For example, digital programmes designed to improve attention and executive functions in children aged 4-6 years have not only shown improvements in these abilities, but also in intelligence, attention, and working memory. It appears that certain congenital factors, such as the presence of the DAT1 gene which is linked to dopamine), may influence the effectiveness of these programmes.

Viewing educational content also improves language (numerical, spatial concepts and vocabulary) in 3 and 4 year olds, especially if the content presented has a rich narrative.

In addition, technology can boost social inclusion and intervention. In psychosocially vulnerable children between 4 and 5 years of age, digital interventions stimulate working memory and self-regulation. In children with autism (aged 3 to 16 years), a 2017 study found that digital intervention improves attention and social interaction.

Using digital programs alongside family interaction was also shown to improve language development in children with language delays aged 2-4 years.

However, we should keep in mind that the evidence of positive neuropsychological effects is stronger in children aged 6 years and up.

At this age, children even show high levels of transfer, meaning there are visible effects in their daily lives that go beyond the processes trained in an app or digital program. This includes intelligence, emotional-behavioral regulation, academic performance and executive functions.

Movement, exploration and socialisation

Despite their potential benefits, it cannot be stressed enough that screens can are no substitute for free play, physical exercise and social interaction.

That being said, a recent review in children aged 4-12 years concluded that technology can also play a positive role when it is proactively integrated into physical and social play. This can include playing with smart objects (such as a ball that records kicks or a swing with sensors that gives out virtual prizes) and pervasive games, which use GPS and augmented reality to encourage movement.

In short, technology can stimulate movement, exploration and socialisation, but only if it is designed with these objectives in mind.

Expert recommendations

Several expert bodies have made recommendations on how to make the best use of screen time:

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests avoiding screens for children under 18 months of age (except for video calls). When they are 18-24 months old, they only recommended consuming quality content, always accompanied by adults. In the case of children between 2 and 5 years old, a maximum of one hour a day of educational content should be allowed.

They also recommend using screens as an educational tool (as opposed to a distraction), setting an example of healthy technology use through our own actions, and avoiding them before bedtime.

The World Health Organisation recommends limiting screen time to a maximum of 1 hour per day for children between 2 and 4 years of age, and 2 hours for children between 5 and 17 years of age.

Screens aren't the enemy

The blanket statement of “screens are bad” is like saying that paper is harmful because of the books that are printed on it. What matters is not the medium but the content, the context and the quality of the interaction.

The challenge is therefore to find a balance, to respect childhood development, and to use technology in helpful ways, not as a substitute for play, interaction and physical experience. (The Conversation)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)