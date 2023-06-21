Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Ottawa, Jun 21 (AP) Two members of the Royal Canadian Air Force who had been missing were found dead after a military helicopter crashed near the Ottawa River, officials said on Wednesday.

The Department of National Defence said the two bodies were recovered Tuesday night.

Four Royal Canadian Air Force members were on board a CH-147 Chinook helicopter that crashed, after midnight Tuesday, near the Ottawa River close to Petawawa, Ontario, about 160 kilometres northwest of Canada's capital of Ottawa.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said they were on board the helicopter as part of a night training flight.

The other two crew members were found alive by first responders and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anand said 100 Canadian Armed Forces members had been searching for the two missing air force members onshore and in the water, assisted by an Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, Petawawa and Pembroke Fire Departments and several military rescue aircraft.

Annand said an investigation is ongoing. (AP)

