Moscow [Russia], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The second batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for civil circulation is already being produced by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, and the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Rosdravnadzor) will maintain control over the treatment, the head of the institute told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry said that the first batch of the vaccine was released into civil circulation.

"The second batch is already being produced, it is going through Rosdravnadzor's control. Rosdravnadzor controls every batch," Alexander Gintsburg said.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. (ANI/Sputnik)

