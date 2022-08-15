Minneapolis, Aug 15 (AP) One man died and another was seriously hurt in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody more than two years earlier.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon near the intersection in south Minneapolis that was renamed to remember Floyd's death. One man died at the hospital, and the other man's condition was not immediately available.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Shelling Kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia Wants Nuke Plant Pledges.

No arrests were reported immediately.

A week before Sunday's shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the area early on August 7. Parten said the police department would likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings, which took place near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Also Read | Taiwan Says Will Enhance Self-Defence, Thanks India, Others for Support Amid China Tensions.

The intersection became a makeshift memorial after Floyd's death and was officially renamed earlier this year. Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Floyd's death sparked protests nationwide and forced America to confront racial injustice. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)