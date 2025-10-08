Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, in cooperation with the ADAFSA, is organising the second edition of Global Food Week from 21st to 23rd October.

This event brings together a select group of experts, innovators, and industry leaders to address pressing challenges in food, agriculture, and sustainability, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's leading role as a major international platform for dialogue on building sustainable food systems.

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said, "Global Food Week embodies Abu Dhabi's commitment to supporting sustainable food systems and enhancing global food security. It brings together leading experts and innovators to exchange knowledge and expertise and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals."

He added that it is also a leading platform for addressing food challenges, developing strategic partnerships, and showcasing solutions in agricultural technology and resilient food supply chains. He emphasised the essential role of the private sector as a key partner in advancing agricultural innovation, encouraging smart investments, and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies to transform food systems towards sustainability, and through this event, aims to enhance international cooperation and highlight the private sector's role in building a more secure and resilient food future.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "Global Food Week is a strategic milestone in Abu Dhabi's journey to cement its position as a global centre for innovation in agriculture and food security. This event has become a prominent international platform that brings together leading experts, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss urgent challenges and showcase practical solutions that contribute to building more sustainable and resilient food systems."

He pointed out that the second edition of Global Food Week continues to grow and evolve, encompassing a range of high-quality events that reflect ADNEC Group's commitment to supporting global dialogue on the future of food and enhancing international cooperation. Global Food Week serves as a working platform where experts exchange insights, discuss challenges, and develop practical solutions. ADNEC Group's organisation of this event enables Abu Dhabi to make tangible contributions to global food security and sustainable development.

He noted that this year's edition will witness the launch of unprecedented regional initiatives, such as the first Proteins Alternative platform, the AgriTech Forum, and the Agricultural Investment Forum.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Prof, Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court, said, "The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition has established itself as a pivotal platform for advancing the date palm cultivation and date industry in the region and the world. Each year, we witness increasing participation and deeper partnerships among farmers, producers, and researchers. Our role at this exhibition is not only preserving the UAE's cultural and agricultural heritage, but also working to promote innovation and sustainability in one of the world's most adaptable crops."

He added, "With regard to dates trade, the exhibition acts as a regional hub for marketing and export. It connects international buyers with local producers and participants from other countries, facilitates the signing of long-term supply contracts, and opens up new opportunities for value-added date products. The exhibition also supports entrepreneurs in e-commerce, packaging, and marketing of Emirati dates, enhancing their competitiveness in global markets and increasing their economic and social impact both within the UAE and internationally."

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, which welcomed more than 34,000 visitors, more than 1,900 brands, and generated AED6.2 billion in business deals, Global Food Week 2025 is expected to welcome international organisations, and industry pioneers from across the agriculture and food sectors, making it a landmark gathering for shaping the future of food systems worldwide.

This year's edition will present a dynamic and comprehensive program, highlighting the latest advancements in agricultural technology, culinary excellence, and global policy discussions. Key features include the fourth Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) and the inaugural AgriTech Forum, which will showcase cutting-edge innovations in agriculture and food, and serve as the first dedicated platform for startups in this sector.

For the first time in the region, Global Food Week will introduce an international initiative focused on protein alternatives, highlighting the latest global innovations such as lab-grown meat. The exhibition aims to showcase cutting-edge advancements in sustainable food production and encourage investment in alternative solutions to address the rising global demand for food. It also offers startups and scientists a platform to present their pioneering projects to consumers and investors, supporting the transition toward more sustainable and healthier food systems.

Additionally, the Agricultural Investment Forum will take place during Global Food Week, serving as a key event to support food security and sustainable growth through the promotion of high-quality agricultural investments.

The forum will highlight Abu Dhabi's strategic vision, showcase current and future investment opportunities, and promote innovative agricultural technologies and sustainable models. It will provide an interactive platform that brings together government and private sector representatives, along with local and international investors, to foster dialogue and establish strategic partnerships that enhance the development and competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

The eleventh edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE), organised in strategic partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, will take place this year. ADDPE provides an ideal platform for networking among date suppliers, producers, experts, specialists, and visitors from around the world who are interested in the date production sector.

Global Food Week 2025 is expected to welcome an influential group of industry leaders from across the food and agriculture sectors, making it an exceptional gathering to shape the future of food systems worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

