New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): As part of the ongoing cleanliness activities under the Government of India's Swachhata Campaign 5.0, Secretary (East) P. Kumaran visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan office premises to review cleanliness initiatives and record management practices.

During his visit, Kumaran inspected the premises' upkeep, examined best practices in record management, and interacted with officials responsible for maintaining workplace hygiene and efficiency, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also shared the visit on social media, highlighting the Ministry's commitment to promoting Swachhata and good governance within its offices.

According to an official MEA statement, the Special Campaign 5.0 is being implemented in two stages: the Preparatory Phase from September 15 to September 30, and the Implementation Phase from October 2 to October 31.

In line with government directives, the MEA has notified all its offices, including Indian Missions and Posts abroad as well as Regional Passport Offices, to identify specific targets during the preparatory period. These include reviewing and streamlining official records, addressing long-pending public grievances, responding to references from Members of Parliament and state governments, and clearing parliamentary assurances.

The campaign also emphasises general office cleanliness, improved management systems, and the beautification of office spaces.

"An important area of focus under Special Campaign 5.0 will be the identification and safe disposal of electronic waste (e-waste)," the statement said.

In addition to operational objectives, the Ministry will conduct awareness activities to promote Swachhata in Indian Missions and Posts around the world.

The Swachhata Campaign 5.0 is part of the Government of India's broader initiative to institutionalise cleanliness and efficient governance across ministries and departments, both domestically and internationally. (ANI)

