Washington, Dec 11 (AP) Secretary of State Antony Blinken is returning to the Middle East this week on his 12th visit since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last year but his first since the ouster of Syrian President Bashar Assad that has sparked new fears of instability in the region now wracked by three conflicts despite a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Blinken will travel to Jordan and Turkey on Thursday and Friday for talks expected to focus largely on Syria but also touch on long-elusive hopes for a deal to end the fighting in Gaza that has devastated the territory since October 2023.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

The State Department said Blinken would meet Jordanian officials, including King Abdullah II, in the port city of Aqaba on Thursday before flying to Ankara for meetings with Turkish officials Friday.

Other stops in the region are also possible, officials said.

Also Read | Joe Biden Slams US President-Elect Donald Trump's Tariff Approach, Calls 'Action a Major Mistake'.

Blinken “will reiterate the United States' support for an inclusive, Syrian-led transition to an accountable and representative government,” department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

“He will discuss the need for the transition process and new government in Syria to respect the rights of minorities, facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance, prevent Syria from being used as a base of terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbours, and ensure that chemical weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed,” Miller said.

Blinken will be the latest senior US official to trek to the Middle East since Assad fled to Russia on Sunday as Democrat President Joe Biden prepares to leave office on January 20, 2025, and Republican Donald Trump takes over.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is in Israel. The commander of US forces in the region visited American troops in Syria on Tuesday. Two top State Department officials — John Bass, undersecretary of state for political affairs, and Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for Near East affairs, have been in the region since the weekend.

Trump, who has spoken of his desire to see the conflicts end before he is back in the White House, has sent designated Mideast envoy, Stephen Witkoff, to the region. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)