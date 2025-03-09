Islamabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Security across Pakistan's Punjab province was put on high alert in the wake of the recent spike in incidents of terrorism, a media report said on Sunday.

The development came days after the terror attack on Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which at least five soldiers and 13 civilians were killed along with 16 militants.

In addition to this, as many as 32 others sustained injuries as a result of destruction caused by suicide blasts during the clash.

Later, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir visited Bannu district and vowed to bring the planners and facilitators of the terrorist attack to justice “wherever they may be”.

In a similar development, hardcore Daesh commander Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jaffar, accused of the 2021 attack on US troops at Kabul airport, was arrested by Pakistan on intelligence provided by America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The Daesh commander was later handed over to the US as a token of cooperation with the US in the war against terrorism.

The spokesperson of Punjab police said: “Intelligence-based search and sweep operations and exercises are underway (across the province).”

During the last 24 hours, 436 search and sweep operations were conducted, the spokesperson said, adding that eight exercises were also conducted across Punjab, Geo News reported.

As many as 123 suspects and 38 proclaimed offenders were arrested during the operations, police said, adding that two Kalashnikov rifles, 12 guns and a huge cache of ammunition were also recovered by law enforcers.

The country has been reeling under increased terrorist attacks targeting especially the law enforcers and security forces since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants, according to Geo News.

