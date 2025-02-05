Islamabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Contrary to the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), security sources have revealed that no letter from the country's former prime minister Imran Khan was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, according to a media reports on Wednesday.

The controversy began when PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry informed the media on Monday that the PTI founder had written a letter to the army chief, urging him to "reevaluate policy."

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, sources familiar with the matter stated that the news regarding Khan's letter reached the military leadership through the media, not a formal communication.

Separately, the Dawn newspaper quoted security sources saying the military had not received the letter. They also dismissed reports about the existence of such a letter and claimed that the military establishment was not interested in receiving it.

The security sources alleged that the PTI leadership had staged another "drama" and suggested that if the party was interested in holding talks, it should contact politicians instead of the military establishment. They clarified that if any such letter is received, it will not be entertained, according to the Dawn report.

Meanwhile, speaking outside Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail, lawyer Chaudhry elaborated that Khan had sent a six-point letter to General Munir in his capacity as PTI supremo and ex-prime minister, The Express Tribune reported.

He shared that in the letter, Khan expressed solidarity with the military in its fight against terrorism, recognising the sacrifices of soldiers. He also called for national unity and support for the armed forces.

The letter, according to Chaudhry, included several critical points. The first highlighted the issue of "fraudulent elections" and the alleged promotion of money launderers in the current government.

The second point focused on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which Khan claimed negatively impacted judicial independence and the rule of law.

The letter also referenced the Al-Qadir Trust case verdict. An accountability court in Islamabad convicted Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the high-profile 190 million British Pounds case in a much-anticipated ruling last month.

Khan's third point criticised the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), accusing the government of weaponising the law to suppress dissent and restrict social media.

The fourth point addressed allegations of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers. He also expressed concerns about threats to journalists, which he believed were damaging the military's reputation.

The fifth point discussed the role of intelligence agencies, while the final point focused on the state of the economy. Khan allegedly blamed the current government for weakening the economy by artificially controlling the rupee's value and raised concerns about low investment and internet shutdowns.

Chaudhry further said that Khan had urged the army chief to reconsider certain policies and suggested the formation of a judicial commission to address these issues.

Despite the media buzz around the letter, Gohar Khan denied any suggestion of a "policy shift" following the letter's alleged delivery. He clarified that Khan had written the letter in his capacity as former prime minister, stressing the importance of re-evaluating the country's policies.

Khan, according to Gohar, has no intention of instigating chaos, as he considers the Pakistan Army to be an integral part of the nation.

The alleged letter surfaced just weeks after PTI leaders, including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Gohar, met with the army chief. During this meeting, they discussed Pakistan's security situation.

Last month, PTI ended talks with the government, which had included demands for the formation of judicial commissions to investigate incidents on May 9, 2023, and November 24-27, 2024, as well as the release of all political prisoners, including Khan, according to the report.

