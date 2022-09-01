New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Amid reports in Pakistan media about the possible resumption of bilateral trade with India in the wake of the unprecedented flood situation in the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it had seen various statements on the matter has nothing further to add at present.

Responding to queries during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared his sadness at the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan.

Bagchi said the Prime Minister also shared heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the natural calamity.

"Regarding the floods that have hit Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared his sadness at the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. He has shared heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by the natural calamity. For the moment, that's all I have to say on the issue of assistance," Bagchi said.

"We have seen various statements on this topic. At this point, I have nothing further to add to the statement we have seen from Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan media reports have said that international agencies have approached the country's government to allow imports from India through the land border. However, the Pakistan government is saying it can consider it only after assessing the supply shortage position after consulting with its coalition partners and key stakeholders.

"More than one international agency has approached the government to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border. The government will take the decision to allow imports or not based on supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners & key stakeholders," Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his condolences over the human and material losses caused by massive floods in Pakistan.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi for condolences over the human and material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of Pakistan shall, Inshallah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity and rebuild their lives and communities," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted. (ANI)

