Kathmandu, Aug 23 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party's Foreign Affairs Department chief Vijay Chauthaiwale on Monday held talks with several top political leaders of Nepal and held wide-ranging discussions on several issues of mutual interest.

Chauthaiwale, who arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Kathmandu at the invitation of the Nepali Congress party, called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday.

He also held talks with Nepali Congress joint general secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat on Nepal-India relations and the expansion of ties between the ruling parties in both countries.

On Monday, he met former prime minister and Nepal Communist Party—UML chief K P Sharma Oli, former prime minister and Nepal Communist Party-Maoist Centre President Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' and senior Madhesi leader Mahantha Thakur, who recently registered a new party at the Election Commission.

"In last 24 hours, I met four senior most leaders of Nepal, Sher Bahadur ji, Oli ji, Prachanda ji and Mahantha Thakur ji, representing the diverse ideological and political spectrum. Each one appreciated PM @narendramodi Ji's commitment to strong relations between India and Nepal," Chauthaiwale tweeted, adding that each one is equally committed to the same goal and expressed desire to have continuous dialogue at party to party level.

"We had a candid and open discussion on several issues. We both have agreed to have continued dialogue to strengthen India-Nepal relations," he said after his meeting with Prachanda.

This is the first visit of a high-ranking leader from India after Prime Minister Deuba took charge as Prime Minister of Nepal.

Deuba took oath as the Prime Minister of Nepal last month, a day after the country's Supreme Court overturned the dissolution of the House of Representatives and said that he must be appointed as the Premier.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office to Deuba at a ceremony held at her office. Deuba, 75, president of the Nepali Congress, was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fifth time.

