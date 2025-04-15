Peshawar, Apr 15 (PTI) A senior civil judge, a former district nazim and a lawyer were killed on Tuesday in separate incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Unidentified individuals opened fire near the Rashakai Interchange in Nowshera killing Senior Civil Judge Admin Mardan Hayat and lawyer Khalid Khan.

Also Read | 'Motivated, Baseless': India Strongly Rejects Pakistan's Comments on Waqf Amendment Act, Says ' Islamabad Should Look Into Its Own Abysmal Record in Protecting Rights of Minorities'.

The attackers targeted the vehicle of the judge with gunfire. The judge and his companion were reportedly heading to Peshawar.

Meanwhile, former district nazim Malik Asad was killed in Kohat district.

Also Read | Pakistan Road Accident: 10 Killed in Van-Trailer Collision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on Asad's vehicle. According to police, his companions were injured in the firing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)