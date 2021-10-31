Naypyitaw [Myanmar], October 31 (ANI): Myanmar authorities on Friday jailed an Octogenarian opposition leader for criticizing the coup that ousted the democratically elected government in the country.

Win Htain, who is a senior leader from the National League for Democracy (NLD) has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a special court in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw, Radio Free Asia reported.

Win has been charged with sedition under Article 124 (A) of Myanmar's Criminal Code. He had also been imprisoned twice before.

"He is over 80 years old and is a respected chairman of the NLD, but the [Myanmar] military council didn't spare him and gave him a lengthy prison sentence," Win Htain's younger brother Kyaw Lin told RFA.

Meanwhile, Myanmar Military has killed at least 1222 people since February 1 while 7024 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners informed.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

