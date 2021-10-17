Damascus [Syria], October 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin will pay a visit to Syria on Saturday, a source in the Russian Embassy in Damascus told Sputnik.

"The visit of Sergey Vershinin will last two days," the source said.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Kompasu Kills 22 in Philippines So Far, 16 Missing.

The agenda will include meetings with a number of high-ranking Syrian officials, the source added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)