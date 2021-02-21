Belgrade (Serbia), Feb 21 (AP) Serbia has received a first shipment of 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, adding to the three other vaccines already in use.

The Balkan nation of 7 million has administered more than 1 million doses so far, which is among the top results in Europe. Most Serb citizens have received Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Russia's Sputnik V.

President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday was at the airport to welcome the AstraZeneca shipment from India.

He said more than 750,000 people have received the first shot and expressed hope that vaccinations will continue at current pace.

Health authorities, meanwhile, threatened toughen anti-virus measures following a spike in daily new cases and hospitalisations.

Epidemiologists say that's due to nightclubs and cafes flouting virus restrictions and because Serbia's ski resorts worked at full capacity all winter. (AP)

