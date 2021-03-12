Belgrade [Serbia], March 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Serbia's coronavirus cases have surpassed half a million, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, 4,595 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, taking the country's caseload to 503,291.

At present, 4,359 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, while the death toll has reached 4,644.

Spearheading the European vaccination efforts, Serbia has administered more than 1.6 million doses of vaccines to its citizens. Serbia has a population of around 7 million.

More than 620,000 people have received their second dose, mostly of the Sinopharm vaccine from China. (ANI/Xinhua)

