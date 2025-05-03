Berlin, May 2 (AP) A vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Thursday, injuring several people, some of them seriously, authorities said. The driver was arrested at the scene.

While the Stuttgart fire department referred to the event as an “accident” in a post on the social media platform X, police said it was too early to determine the cause.

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

The injuries happened at an above-ground subway stop in downtown Stuttgart, police said. The driver who was behind the wheel of the dark-colored Mercedes vehicle was arrested, a police spokesperson told reporters, according to news agency dpa.

An investigation was under way, and the area was cordoned off as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examined the scene. Witnesses were being interviewed, and subway service through the area was suspended.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 3: Ashok Gehlot, Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Laxmikant Kattimani - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 3.

Photos from the scene showed plastic gloves, blankets and bags scattered on the ground near the SUV. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)