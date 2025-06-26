Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the graduation ceremony of the 18th cohort of the Emirates National Schools in Abu Dhabi City, Mohamed Bin Zayed City, and Al Ain.

This year's graduating cohort includes 664 students, celebrated in a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony featured a short film chronicling the journey and achievements of Emirates National Schools, highlighting its status as a leading educational institution both locally and internationally.

Al Hamiri expressed his deep appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous commitment to advancing the national education system.

He also extended gratitude to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for his generous patronage, which has significantly contributed to establishing Emirates National Schools as a pioneering national model.

"The unwavering support has played a crucial role in shaping a generation that is not only proud of its national identity and core values but also fully equipped to meet the demands of the knowledge era," Al Hamiri said.

He also pointed to several recent strategic developments within the schools, including the establishment of Technical and Vocational Training Centres and other scholarships.

He also emphasised the creation of an exceptional learning environment, backed by globally qualified academic and administrative staff, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and active partnerships with parents and community institutions.

The event was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamiri, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Adviser to the UAE President; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative; other senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

