Sharjah [UAE], April 6 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sharjah Media City (Shams) have discussed exploring opportunities for collaboration and enhance coordination to support investors in the emirate.

The two sides also discussed exchanging best practices in media promotion and marketing of economic programmes, initiatives, and projects, with a particular focus on developing innovative marketing channels and mechanisms to promote investment opportunities in Sharjah.

Also Read | National Public Radio Protests As Twitter Calls It 'State-Affiliated Media'.

The discussions took place during a meeting held on the sidelines of a visit by a Shams delegation to the Chamber, where Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Shihab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and officials from both sides.

Also Read | World Health Day 2023: WHO Calls for Urgent Efforts To Bridge Gaps Accentuated by COVID-19, Achieve Health for All.

The meeting explored avenues for strengthening ties between the two entities and fostering business growth in Sharjah.

Welcoming the visit of the Shams delegation, Al Owais commended the services provided by Sharjah Media City, especially the effective solutions provided to business owners and small and medium enterprises, which help them embark on their entrepreneurial journey.

Al Owais said that the meeting provided an ideal opportunity for both sides to strengthen cooperation and exchange views on how to further enhance the investment climate in Sharjah and meet the ambitious development plans of the emirate through launching joint initiatives, projects, incentives, and advantages.

He stressed that the media sector in Sharjah plays a pivotal role in advancing development across all sectors, particularly in the commercial and industrial domains, adding that the media has become an indispensable partner in advancing Sharjah and the UAE's overall comprehensive economic development process.

For his part, Al Midfa lauded the Chamber's contribution to strengthening the emirate's position in both local and global economies, adding that the SCCI has been instrumental in promoting various business sectors and supporting the national economy. Moreover, it has been actively involved in implementing comprehensive economic development programs for the emirate of Sharjah.

Al Midfa went on to say that the Chamber has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting the interests of the business community in all regions of the emirate, and has tirelessly worked towards developing the economic activities of the private sector, enhancing its competitiveness, and increasing the flow of foreign investment to the emirate of Sharjah.

He emphasised that Sham's visit to the SCCI comes in line with Sharjah Media City's strategy, aiming to establish partnerships and cooperation with various government entities to enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate of Sharjah and attract more foreign investment to the region. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)