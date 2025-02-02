Sharjah [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), under the leadership of Abdulaziz Al Musallam, is actively participating in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025, which takes place from January 23 to February 5.

With a delegation of cultural experts that includes Khalid Al Matroushi, Ahmed Al Dah, Aisha Al Hossan, Aisha Ghabesh, Minni Bounama, and Hani Khattab, the institute is showcasing a varied programme of cultural discussions designed to enhance collaboration with Egyptian institutions in the fields of heritage, publishing, and research.

Abdulaziz Al Musallam underscored that this participation is in harmony with the vision of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, emphasising the book as an essential instrument for knowledge exchange and the preservation of heritage.

The institute presents specialised publications on both tangible and intangible heritage, featuring dictionaries, encyclopaedias, and comprehensive studies that enhance the documentation of Arab cultural identity. SIH has now exceeded 1001 published titles, solidifying its position in promoting academic research and cultural preservation.

SIH will participate in several prominent panel discussions, including "The Future of Cultural Heritage in a Changing World," featuring Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Ahmed Zayed (Bibliotheca Alexandrina), Ahmed Bahi El-Din Al-Asasi, and Samar Said.

Another key session, "Arab Joint Publishing," will convene Minni Bounama and publishing specialists to examine cross-border collaboration. The session titled "Sharjah Institute for Heritage: Awards, Programmes, and Events," with Aisha Al Hassan and Aisha Ghabesh, will showcase SIH's contributions to cultural initiatives and heritage documentation. Meanwhile, the session "Documenting Egyptian Heritage: Completed Projects," featuring Mustafa Jad, Khaled Abu El Leil, Abdelhakim Khalil, Eid Abdelhalim, and Khaled Metwally, will explore significant initiatives aimed at preserving Egypt's cultural legacy.

Furthermore, the institute will engage in the third digital workshop focused on the electronic portal for intangible cultural heritage, directed by Mustafa Jad, Ayman Suleiman, and Sayed Darwish.

The cultural programme features book launches that emphasise heritage and traditions, including "Arab Folk Poetry" by Khaled Abu El Leil, "Traditional Foods in Celebrations and Festivals" by Abdelhakim Tu'ma, and "The Art of Glass Shaping" by Khaled Metwally. These works honour Arab heritage and enhance Arabic literature and research.

SIH's presence at the fair will also include networking events, collaborations, and new initiatives, reinforcing its role as a lead. (ANI/WAM)

