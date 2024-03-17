Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 17 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Press Club, operating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, unveiled the agenda of the 13th edition of the annual Sharjah Ramadan Majlis, which will be held, under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, from March 18 to 21, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, featuring leading speakers and experts in four sessions tackling vital topics in religion, sports, art and entrepreneurship.

The first session, titled "Football Skills: Establishment and Development," to be held on Monday, March 18, will be headlined by international football star Luka Modric, the midfielder of the Spanish club Real Madrid and the Croatian national team, who won the FIFA World Player of the Year award.

The session will be moderated by journalist Ahmed Sultan.

The session discusses the conditions and constraints necessary to develop indigenous football talent and achieve competitiveness, as well as how players maintain their professional levels for the longest possible period.

The session will also discuss ways of building rising generations in football that keep pace with modern football,, that critically depends on both fitness and skills.

The Ramadan Majlis will feature a religious lecture on Tuesday, March 19, titled, "Religious Transaction," presented by Professor Muhammad Al-Duwaini, Undersecretary of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif from Cairo, on good morals and the tolerant teachings and etiquette of Islam, which demands moral conduct and actions and honesty between human beings, guided by the guidance of the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him.

As the Prophet stressed, "I was sent to perfect good morals," which emphasises the place of good conduct and morals in the Islamic faith.

The third session dedicated to entrepreneurship, on Wednesday, March 20, will host HE Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office "Invest in Sharjah", Fadi Ghandour, founder of Aramex and Chairman of Wamda, and Nawal Al Nuaimi, Emirati entrepreneur, inventor of the hot chocolate recipe with an Emirati flavour.

The session, moderated by journalist Abdussalam Al Hammadi, will discuss the attractive investment environment that the Emirate of Sharjah provides to entrepreneurs and support business growth.

The session will address the factors necessary for achieving success in entrepreneurship and creating innovative ideas, as well as the important foundations that can help achieve continuity and development. The session also presents various models of pioneering economic projects.

The Sharjah Press Club wraps up its 13th Ramadan Majlis edition with the session "Art and Life... How cinema affects people's lives" featuring artist Ahmed Al Sakka and actor Kosai Khauli who discuss the impact of drama and cinema on people's lives, especially with the emergence of concepts such as cinema therapy.

The session tackles the impact of films and drama and their artistic message and role in building positive values and beliefs in society. The media session will be moderated by Reem Seif.

The 13th Sharjah Ramadan Majlis sessions will feature a number of interactive activities and contests.

Over the years, the Sharjah Press Club has hosted leading speakers, experts and stars as part of its Ramadan Majlis sessions, tackling pressing issues, trends and societal concerns in order to promote awareness through meaningful dialogue and discussions. (ANI/WAM)

