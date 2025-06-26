Moscow [Russia], June 26 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is on a visit to Russia, met several top Russian leaders, including the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the Upper House) and also interacted with students.

The Congress MP took to the social media platform X to share about his meeting with the Russian lawmaker.

"An excellent and remarkably candid discussion with Konstantin Iosifovich Kosachev, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council (the Upper House). Ranged from #OperationSindoor to regional geopolitics and relations between our Parliaments. A first-rate exchange of views," Tharoor posted.

Shashi also interacted with Russian students who are studying about India and Indian students in Russia.

In another post on X, Tharoor wrote, "Enjoyed a ninety-minute interaction with some 150 Russians studying about India and Indian students in Russia. Their questions ranged from India-Pakistan relations to global neocolonialism and the risk of militarisation of space. A remarkable discussion which was recorded by @RT_com for likely broadcast in a couple of months. And when it concluded, i was gratified to find i had readers and fans even in Moscow! (The last pic features the Russian Edition of #TheFiveDollarSmile -- but the reader's smile is worth a lot more!)"

Earlier on Wednesday, Tharoor met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and several other Russian lawmakers.

Tharoor posted on X, "Good to catch up with old friend Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the #PrimakovReadings in Moscow."

He further said, "Enjoyed catching up with old friend Andrey Denisov, former Russian Ambassador to the @UN and to China , and now the First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation Council." (ANI)

