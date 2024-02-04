Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region & Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has met with Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, at Al Nakheel Palace.

The meeting discussed the latest developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and ways of cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the UN to deliver relief aid, in light of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions of the civilians there.

The two sides focused on areas of joint cooperation between the UAE, represented by its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and the UN, as well as areas of partnership in the humanitarian field, including the best ways to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected in the Gaza Strip and support the needy and affected areas.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the UN official's visit, stressing that the UAE, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to extend all forms of support, including humanitarian aid, for all those in need around the world.

He added that the UAE supports international efforts aimed to find solutions to humanitarian issues, based on its authentic approach and firm principles based on the values of humanitarian giving and helping the needy.

In this context, Sheikh Hamdan stressed the need to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to enable regional and international organisations to play their role in providing aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

"The Emirates Red Crescent is proud of its cooperation and distinguished relations with various United Nations organisations concerned with humanitarian aspects, which enabled it to make several achievements that contributed to alleviating the suffering of people in many areas where the ERC has been present in," Sheikh Hamdan said.

For her part, Sigrid Kaag praised the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to allocate USD 5 million in support of UN efforts in the Gaza Strip.

She expressed her thanks and appreciation for the role played by the UAE on the international humanitarian scene, which, she said, faces many challenges due to the escalation of events and crises in a number of countries around the world.

The international official also hailed the relief and food aid provided by the ERC in the Gaza Strip as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.

The UAE is a global leader in humanitarian work, consistently ranking among the top donors of aid, she said, commending the country's unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles as evident in its strong support for UN efforts.

The meeting was attended by Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative to the UN, and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region. (ANI/WAM)

